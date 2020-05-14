TODAY / Berta Rojas and Chirola will present their song ‘Not the same’, in Gram Revolution

The guitarist Berta Rojas and the singer Roberto ‘Chirola’ Ruíz Díaz will present in exclusive the song ‘Not the same’, in the framework of the pandemic COVID-19, this Thursday, may 14 during Gram Revolution.

In the context of social crisis, due to the pandemic of coronavirus, the music emerges once more as a balm to cope with the adversities of social distancing. Convinced of this premise, Berta Rojas and “Chirola” joined their talents to send a message of hope to all paraguayans.

“When Chirola made a living through Instagram, I resonated with him. I relented deeply the nakedness of an artist who indulged in hard times. Her gesture led me to write and, in response, Chiro sent me a song. It was not just any song; in the nakedness of his guitar and his voice I felt his soul. I wanted to dress in sounds that music, and yes Chiro was a turn towards an adventure that brings us up to here,” said Berta Rojas from Boston (united States).

This is the first collaboration between the two, which from the distance and thanks to the technology will be able to offer a new musical material with great emotional charge.

“This time of being in deep connection with ourselves and with our affections gave rise to things we could not have foreseen. Including this collaboration with Chirola, that is a beautiful gift for me. What we’re going to unveil in Gram on Thursday”, added Rojas.

Gram Revolution will be broadcast live through the digital platforms of Gram and of the channel GENE (channel 12, Tigo Star, channel 12, Staff Flow, and channel 15 in Copaco IPTV) HEI (channel 500 of Tigo Star) and 5days tv (channel 16 of Tigo Star).

This is the first virtual edition of the festival, to packed music, inspiring talks, interviews, panels and live music. Also, it will have a fair online entrepreneurs, webinars and experiences on various digital platforms.

The event will be to the benefit of All By Paraguay and Roof Paraguay, and while it is free and open to the public, you can purchase tickets symbolic through Red UTS.

100% of the proceeds will be used for the purchase of supplies and protective equipment for medical staff to through All For Paraguay; as well as the purchase of kits of food for families in vulnerable situation, through Roof Paraguay.

Each entry will have a symbolic cost of Gs. 10,000 and the interested parties may acquire them by logging on to https://bit.ly/gramorevolucion

The festival will feature 5 virtual scenarios through Facebook Live, YouTube, Instagram Live and Zoom with activity and content in parallel.

It will count with the participation of Flou, The Roberto Villagran Bolaños, Salamander, Purahei Soul and Funk’Chula, in regard to the musical part.

The talks correarán by Fabián Chamorro (history), Aramí O’hara (gastronomy), Luis -Pa’i – Ramirez (education) and Edits González (settlements).

In the panels, ‘Music and entertainment’ with Germán Lesme, Luke Toriño and Rodrigo Nogués and virtual workshops in partnership with Association of Entrepreneurs of Paraguay (ASEPY): Plan your e-commerce (virtual store) in one hour; and Hacking the capital entrepreneur.