Thus arose the love between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello | News

What of Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair it has become one of the stories most closely followed in recent weeks. Have occupied the front pages of all the media and social networks are filled with all kinds of comments about it.

There is No doubt that between Shawn and Camila has always been a special connection, whether friendly or not. His followers considered their relationship as one of those typical best friends who will support in all its movements. And not much is changed in that respect. But, how did this really love at first sight?

We know that both are met on the tour of Austin Mahone, when both acted as the support band in some of their concerts. By that time, Camille was a member of Fifth Harmony and Mendes was known, above all, by the covers that went up on the platform I came. Although the connection of which we speak has always been there, when really the spark was during the recording of Miss.

As reported by a source at Entertainment Tonight, who also adds that both are willing to start “a relationship”. “Shawn and Camila were enjoying their time together and have a summer adventure. Camila had just gotten out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a tour is massive,” he explains. “But Shawn and Camila have been in love with each other”.

In addition, a few days ago we saw the young man among the audience of one of the concerts of his boy, and accompanied by his family.

What is certain is that, as we mentioned in previous lines, this news has generated a lot of reactions. Among them, are those who support unconditionally the decision of both artists, while others don’t end up believing his love and argue that it is a marketing strategy. And you, what do you think?