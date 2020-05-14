These are the 7 projects that launched Barack and Michelle Obama on Netflix

MEXICO CITY – The race, the class, the good food, the work of the american officials and the struggle for the rights of women workers, black people and individuals with disabilities, are some of the topics which will be presented by Barack and Michelle Obama, via his production company.

The former president of us and his wife, announced Wednesday that thanks to the agreement signed between your company Higher Ground Productions and Netflix are making a movie, two documentaries and four series for television.

The couple aims to tell stories that inspire, that motivate you to think differently about the world, that will help to open the minds and hearts of every human being.

It is with that purpose that in a film will tell the story of Frederick Douglasswho was born a slave and managed to escape to the northern united States, where she noticed that the black people were free, but discriminated against.

By this was added to the Society, anti-slavery, gave lectures in favour of the abolition of slavery, edited a weekly newspaper, he wrote and published his autobiography, supported the struggle of women for their rights and political equality, among other actions.

Also created the series for children Listen to your vegetables & eat your parents (Listen to your vegetables and eat your parents), with the aim to make awareness among preschool children on the importance of healthy eating

With the aim of inspiring and educating, the Obama will present the drama Bloom, production, set in New York that presents the barriers that confronted black people during the post-war period of the Second World War.

Also be transmitted Fifth risk (Fifth risk), a series of non-fiction focused to show “the importance of the work done by the everyday heroes who lead our government and protect our nation”, noted in a press release.

The series Overlookedbased on a column published in the daily The New York Times, will present the stories of people who have carried out actions that are worthy of rescuing and spreading, but whose deaths were not reported by the media.

Regarding the documentary, the Obama detailed that will produce Crip Campon a summer camp for young people with a disability that became the seed of the movement for the rights of people with those conditions of life.

American Factory, in turn, will be the cultural shock caused by a chinese businessman who decided to install a factory on the site before occupied an assembly plant of automobiles in Ohio.

In the seven productions, which are in the development stage, we will harness the power of storytelling to address issues related to democracy and civil rights, explained Michelle and Barack Obama.

“To touch topics such as race and social classes, democracy, civil rights and much more, we believe that each of these productions not only entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire all,” commented.

Thanks to the team of Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis, who will oversee each project, “with Higher Ground Productions we hope to bring people together around common values and stories rare”, they commented.

“Our goal is not just to make people think, we want to make people feel and get out of your comfort zone,” said Michelle.