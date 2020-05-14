the younger actress of the jury in the history of Cannes

Has not been nominated for any Oscar or Golden Globe, and neither is it one of those famous faces around the world thanks to some blockbuster indisputable, but you may have the resume most envied Hollywood. Without making too much noise in the media but with the strength and the prestige of the greatest of his time, Elle Fanning has become one of the actresses more claims of the mecca of cinema. With only 21 years of age last April, the interpreter, american can boast of having worked with some of the most lauded directors of the industry contemporary, emerging as an early muse of the cinema of author. A title ratified with his –as surprising as it is well-deserved– appointment to form part of the jury of the Official Section of the Cannes film festival, which kicked off this may 14, and that makes it the youngest member in the 72 year history of the event. Who needs to put a vulgar statuette on the shelf of your living room being able to reign in the Costa Azul clapping… of gold.

“When they called to ask me if I wanted to be part of the jury, I was in full shock. I could not believe, and still can’t believe it, sitting here with these amazing artists”, he confessed Fanning at the press conference on the opening day of the contest. Your opinion will be heard by filmmakers of the likes of Yorgos Lanthimos (The favorite), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)Alice Rohrwacher (Lazzaro happy) or the president of the jury at this edition, the academy award-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu. It was with the mexican film-maker with whom she performed one of his first roles in the cinema Babelthat also went through Cannes. The relationship of the interpreter with the event began in 2016 and has not missed any edition since then. A circumstance which confirms, in addition to an excellent taste to choose roles in interesting projects, that his selection for the jury is more than justified despite the misgivings that arose due to his young age. “Yes, I’m young, but I started acting when I was very small. I am honored and proud to represent a youth voice in this contest and be able to be a spectator who sees the film with other eyes”.

Precocity is not synonymous with inexperience, and Fanning can prove a rich filmography in which appear such names as David Fincher, Francis Ford and Sofia Coppola, Woody Allen or Nicolas Winding Refn. Is a interpreter prolific, that since the beginning of the decade working at a pace of four films per year and has not been seduced by the attractive pay of the great franchises superheróicas or galactic. Their only concession has been the project with the aroma of the author as Super 8 J. J. Abrams or the saga Maleficent, that debuts this summer its second part next to Angelina Jolie. In his choice of roles recent there are patterns that repeat, such as his penchant for playing characters who are exploring their adolescent sexuality in films such as The neon demon, Seduction or Women of the TWENTIETH century. “His work over the past few years has given the cinema some of the portraits more honest about the experience of mature and even Fanning has dared with projects becoming more courageous as he has entered the twenty,” writes Zack Sharf in Indiewire.

Perhaps this motivation professional comes from his admiration for the who is your greatest icon of cinema. From his father take home a DVD copy of The temptation lives abovewhen she still was only seven years old, Fanning has grown obsessed with the figure of Marilyn Monroe. He has studied in detail the interviews of the myth ies), has been honored in different looks, and even got to go to an auction to get a makeup base and a face cream that were the property of the actress. “He could always see the emotions that he felt in his eyes. She didn’t know how big it was,” he said in an interview with Vogue. Like Monroe, Fanning also has dared this year to take the step as a singer in the musical Teen Spirit (Achieving your dream), in which he plays themes of Robyn or Katy Perry. In the coming months, we will see, giving life to the daughter of Javier Bardem –whose physical resemblance will sell very well to buy it– in the film Molly and playing Catherine II of Russia in The Great (The Great)a mini-series for Hulu that will become his first leading role on television.

The obsession by Elle Fanning is also shared by the world of fashion. Few actresses her age have managed to build a personal style and praise, characterized by the penchant for the pastel colors, the boldness or the designs of brands like Prada, Valentino, Dior and Miu Miu. On the occasion of the collection autumn-winter 2018 this final signature, the actress debuted as a model in the parade that took place in the fashion week of Paris and also is the image of her new fragrance, Twist. According to the increasingly accentuated transformation of the red carpet of Cannes in a fashion show with international impact, sure that the daily presence of the young on the same leaves us several outfits for the memory.

One of the photos most anticipated of the edition is perhaps the inmortalice along with his sister, Dakota, the first of the family Fanning in a niche in the industry, thanks to papers like The war of the worlds. Both maintain a very close relationship and this past April celebrated together in Las Vegas the birthday of Elle. Although the projection of his work has not achieved the same impact, Dakota enjoys a stable career in the mecca of cinema with series such as The alienista or your next role in Once upon a time in… Hollywood. In the highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino flick Fanning gives life to one of the ‘girls’ of the infamous family of Charles Manson and will have the honor of parading the Croisette with a cast full of stars led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. With luck, in addition, it is another great star, her little sister, who is in charge of judging her. With names of this caliber, it will be difficult for anyone affliction to the nepotism of a possible win.