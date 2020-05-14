the solution for the gray hairs of Evan Longoria for 8 dollars

Eva Longoria. Photo: Getty Images. More

If you follow Eva Longoria on the social networks, you will know that you are leaving a gray hair, because, like all the others, nor can you go to the hairdresser while she is confined at home.

Magic Root Cover Up.” data-reactid=”35″>In the video, Longoria, who is an ambassador for L’oreal Paris, shows you how easy and instantaneous it can be cover the roots with Magic Root Cover Up.

“Guys, took me 10 seconds,” he said positively Longoria while teaching their roots covered. “The other thing that I like is that it does not stain the skin when I use it. It does not disappear, does not stain the hands. I don’t know what it’s made of, but it is magical.”

His followers, including other celebrities, responded quickly in the comments section saying that the results looked professional.

Serena Williams commented: “That is a must-have item!”.

“This thing is amazing!!”, said Olivia Munn. “Your hair is still natural”.

So, how does it work?

This spray touch-up of roots magically transforms for a time the appearance of the roots canosas to a color managed as if it were hairdressing, with only spray it on them its lightweight formula, without leaving stains or sticky residue when dry.

This dye in spray washes out easily and contains no ammonia or synthetic dyes. To use, shake well and spritz onto dry hair, 10-15 cm from roots, exerting a light pressure, and constant.

Magic Root Cover Up is available in eight shades and its price is only 8,19 dollars.” data-reactid=”62″>The Magic Root Cover Up is available in eight shades and its price is only 8,19 dollars.