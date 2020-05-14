The reason that Elle Fanning refuses to see the chapter of her sister Dakota in Friends



Elle and Dakota Fanning Credit: Instagram



Despite the passage of time and cultural differences,

Friends



it is a series that even today, fifteen years of the issuance of its final chapter, remains as valid as ever. By the strip they spent many guest actors, including Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Bruce Willis, Winona Ryder, Sean Penn, and Christina Applegate among others. Of course this list could not miss the actress child more popular of that time,





Dakota Fanning

.

In an interview with the magazine

Net-A-Porter



,





Elle Fanning

he made reference to the episode involving his sister and the reason why I decided not to see the chapter. “Maybe I remember wrong but I think that I was going to be one of the triplets Phoebe,” said the actress. “Audicioné for that role but I wasn’t, and angered me so much that in my mind I decided, ‘I’m going to boycott the show, I’m never going to see again”.

That feeling before the rejection is increased when Dakota was chosen to make participation in the tenth season. “After my sister was in the series and I refused to see the chapter,” explained Elle, who at the time of the audition was just a child. “It had taken the decision not to watch it.”





Dakota Fanning alongside Matt LeBlanc in an episode of the last season of Friends

While the five years, the rejection will hurt my feelings and expressed it in that way, the sisters Fanning have always supported each other throughout their careers, which began when they were just starting to talk. “Girls were appearing throughout the house and build scenes developed”, told Elle about her childhood growing up next to Dakota. “We did it on our own, it was not that obligábamos our parents to sit and watch us. That was our way of play”.

In the last few months, Elle

was once again in the skin of Aurora for the second part of the movie Maleficent



, which starred next to Angelina Jolie. In addition it is in full promotion of the film Teen Spirit, in which he plays a teen-a shy, which is presented to a singing competition to escape the village in which he lives.