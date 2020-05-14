The promise that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made a face at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2020

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continue reaping successes Miss.

Fans of Shawmila they are witnesses to the fun degree of complicity between the couple. And is that from the beginning of the pandemic by the COVID-19, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken refuge in Miami, while not sharing some moments with his fans on social networks, or doing presentations together.

Recently, the couple earned a major award for you, Miss, the song that practically gave them the boost to become boyfriends. In the midst of the congratulations, Camila and Shawn made a promise to the fans that we wonder how it turned out.