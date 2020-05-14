The pregnancy of Milla Jovovich leaves his fans without Resident Evil | People and Celebrity

They say that children come with a loaf of bread under the arm, but the new pregnancy of the actress and Ukrainian model Milla Jovovich comes with the cancellation of the imminent shooting of his next film, Resident Evil: The Final Chapteruntil the baby is born. “After talking a lot we think that the best thing for all will be to wait,” said the interpreter from your account on Facebook. More than a cancellation it is a delay of at least a year, during which period the girl from Hollywood he said to his fans that the only thing you intend to do is “inflate an endless amount of cupcakes”.

His announcement shook away the social networks and only on Facebook more than 5,600 followers of this saga apocalyptic, based on a popular video game, expressed their opinion. Most of the comments were good wishes to the future mother in the second pregnancy of his life. But there were some they could not avoid, half in jest and half seriously, to express their frustration. “I have been very happy, Paul! Now we’ll have to wait”, said a commentary in the social network of Zuckerberg addressed to the director of the film and the father of the creature, Paul W. S. Anderson, also a producer of this saga. In the same terms were expressed other followers frustrated that they added caritas sad or sighing to express his disappointment at the wait.

The fanaticism aroused by these great film series, and its active presence in the social networks make their performers to share with his followers to the most intimate details of their private lives. This happened recently with Scarlett Johansson, who is expecting her first child. One of the muses of the great screen shared his state of good hope with nearly 8,000 attendees at the famous Hall H of Comic con, called the mecca of the geeks, held in San Diego (EE UU). In videoconferencing, the american actress could not miss the presentation of his next film, The Avengers: Age of Neutronthat shot already pregnant. “There were changes in the production schedule but not in the script”, shared with this newspaper that the visible head of Marvel studios, Kevin Present. “Included us in your decision (of becoming pregnant) from the beginning and never notice anything if you see the film”, he added.

That is not the case of Jovovich, who has preferred to postpone the shoot. “Between the action scenes and my belly is growing we saw that to be pregnant and kill zombies is the best combination”, he joked with his followers. “Because seriously –he added – we want to make the best film and in my current state it would be more difficult.”

This will be the second shoot of Jovovich, 38-year-old. The interpreter, which was released with action films such as The fifth elementhas a daughter, Ever Gabo, born in 2007, and also the fruit of his relationship with Anderson, whom he married in 2009. Jovovich, a popular face in the fashion magazines, she met her third husband during the filming of her first Resident Evil, which Anderson directed and of which he is now a producer. In total, the character of Alice, an expert killer of zombies, has expanded his history to the length of what will be six deliveries once the so-called Last Chapter will roll in south Africa, where it was headed actress when she “discovered” the good news.