The pact of silence between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, an “indispensable requirement”

The personal life of Katie Holmes probably one of the most discrete Hollywood. Since that is separate from Tom Cruise, few have been the romantic relationships that have been attributed. In fact, not even the one that is played with more force, Jamie Foxx, is confirmed.

Apparently, one of the clauses of her divorce, demanding that the actress not had any romantic relationship public during the following five years after their separation. In exchange, he received 5.3 million euros. Sources close to ensure that the interpreter accepted given the many urge I had to make a separate life of the protagonist of Mission Impossible.















Five years are those that took the audience in to see Katie accompanied Jamie in the act. Rumors of engagement have been around for years persiguiéndoles, something that they are denying and ignoring ever since. But, if you have already beaten the peculiar clause of the divorce, why so much secrecy? The answer was given to this weekend, a source close to the middle USWeekly.

“Katie and Jamie have a pact of silence that prevents them from talking about them or about their relationship with others.” In fact, still to this day, each one lives in his house, but thanks to the proximity of their dwellings are seen very often. The actors are still leading separate lives “even though they know that they are there” and profess a mutual trust. “Your relationship works for the love, the understanding, the confidence and the support that they profess,” said the middle above.

Katie Holmes alongside your ex husband, Tom Cruise, in a file image

(Getty)









But the rumors about a possible pregnancy spent weeks chasing the actress. If confirmed the news, the pact of discretion will be very complicated to cope with. For the actress it would be her second child as they already have the small Suri, fruit of her marriage with Cruise, while for Foxx would be the third because you already have two other daughters.







