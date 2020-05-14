The New Mutants have a new date in cinemas after its delay by the coronavirus

Finally, after numerous delays in its release date in theaters, The New Mutantsthe new film Marvel after the purchase of Fox already has a new release date after its latest delay by the global crisis of the coronavirus. So, The New Mutants hit theaters next August 28, 2020, dates on which the distributors expect that the cinemas are already open after the pandemic Covid-19.

Premiere next to Wonder Woman 1984

So much so, that The New Mutants will be released just two weeks after another of the films of superheroes most anticipated of the year and also suffered his umpteenth delay for the coronavirus, Wonder Woman 1984that keeps your last date of premiere August 14. Two unique cases in the middle, since other companies such as Marvel Studios/Disney or Sony Pictures have been delayed much more in their next releases as Black Widow (November 2020), or Eternals (2021) and Morbius or Venom: There Will Be Killing (both already in 2021), respectively.

Let us remember that The New Mutants has already been delayed by up to four times for having, finally, a fifth date in theaters, a film that should have come in April 2018 and by matching with other premieres, the addition of new footage, the purchase of Fox by Disney, and the crisis of the coronavirus, has been postponed for more than two years.

Most recently, The New Mutants shared new images with several of their players and paying special attention to the villains of the film, such as the imposing Bear Demon or the horrific Men Smiling. Taking advantage of the occasion, their leaders have shared the new poster with the updated date.

The story tells the adventures of a group of young mutants with powers that they are detained in a secret facility; among the cast we find Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), under the direction Josh Boone.

Source | The Hollywood Reporter