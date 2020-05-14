The new album of Christina Aguilera will be in Spanish | Music

The successor of Liberation you do not yet have a name and a surname, but we already know more or less what is going to be your content. And is that Christina Aguilera has confirmed this week one of the news expected by his followers: will album very soon…and it will be in Spanish!

During his residency in Las Vegas, specifically, during the presentation of the topic Desnúdatethe pop star and arch-enemy of Britney Spears wanted to reward to all your audience with information that many had long been demanding. “Let us not forget: my Latin album is coming!”.

It will be the second Spanish-language album of the interpreter Accelerate. In the year 2000, Christina Aguilera already launched Your reflection, a work which he published with some Spanish versions of her debut album, with songs as iconic as Genius trapped or Come with me (only you).

Xtina, immersed in ‘The Xperience’

Christina Aguilera has released the pump, but for the moment we have no other than to wait for that Spanish album is to be realised, since in these moments the singer is in the midst of his first residence in Las Vegas: The Xperience.

The show kicked off last may and will continue until October, although it is very likely that the show to announce soon new dates. At his residence, Xtina makes a review of the most emblematic songs of his entire musical career. Lady Marmalade, Dirty, Not Myself Tonight and Beautiful are just some of the topics that Legendtina interprets live in this unmissable event for any fan.