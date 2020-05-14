The mysterious behavior of Khloé Kardashian that makes us think in a new pregnancy

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


“Don’t publish a lot on social platforms these days, and this is one of the main reasons that keep me away: things sick and sorrowful people say. I dislike so many things that I am seeing. People swear they know everything about me, including my uterus,” he said.

“Oh, the nasty things they say about me because of a rumor! I’ve seen so many stories and tweets hurtful/despicable about me, about a false story. And if it were true… it is MY LIFE, NOT YOURS”, he wrote Khloé Kardashian .

So soon, there are their own statements in the program Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which he confessed that he was thinking of “borrowing” sperm of their ex to return to have another child.

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa: free Download the digital journal of may (click on the image)

Only time will tell if the mysterious behavior of Khloé due to the quarantine, or if in truth hidden they will turn into mom.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here