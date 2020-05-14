The interpretation of Úrsula Corberó of ‘Beautiful’ by Christina Aguilera

The skills of Úrsula Corberó seems to have no end. If a few months ago, actress surprised his followers with what they could actually do with the language or dancing twerkingnow the interpreter of Tokyo in ‘The house of paper’ to surprise their fans with their gifts for music.

And not with any song. Corberó has delighted the users with a interpretation of ‘Beautiful’ by Christina Aguilera through a video in Instgram with a nice filter.

Topic “fine tuned”, as has been commented Tatiana Arús, in section ‘Protagoninstas’ in Aruser@s.







