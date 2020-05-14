The incredible and expensive mini-mansion that Kris Jenner gave to Stormi for Christmas

Kris Jenner he thought that it was time that Stormi he had his own mansion…

Kylie Jenner is surrounded by things super expensive and luxurious, and their beautiful baby girl, Stormi, could not be the exception.

The baby most famous of the planet is super spoiled, because their parents spare no expense to give you the best, Stormi is surrounded by luxurious jewels, clothing, exclusive fashion, exclusive tours and much more, but it has been her grandmother, Kris Jenner, who decided to surprise her this Christmas.

Kris gave Stormi a stunning mini mansion for Christmasthe new and luxurious house of games Stormi that cost about 20 thousand dollars, includes a kitchen, a fireplace, a picnic table, a cot, and a fur rug. In addition, Kris revealed that this house a mini-mansion has a meaning very special to her:

“I used to have a house like this when I was the age of Stormi. I called to the lady of the old house and we bought all new furniture and she gave me all this and Waldo and Tony did it all. This reminds me of when you were a little girl. This was all the furniture of Kylie when she was a baby“.

It is amazing!!! We are sure that Stormi is the baby most envied of babies Kardashian Jenner, what they will think their cousins of this wonderful gift from Kris?

