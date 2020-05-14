The husband of Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French, is a composer accomplished

An artist of triple threat that successfully overcame the dangers of stardom child, Ashley Tisdale is perhaps best known by fans as one of the stars of High School Musical. He has also worked as a singer and producer in addition to its projects of action, and in these days, it is also known as a magnate of the cosmetics. All in all, Tisdale is a woman of many talents and, above all, manages to live his life without dramas. What many fans may not know is that Tisdale is happily married and that her husband has a special ability of their own.

Christopher French and Ashley Tisdale | Emma McIntyre / .

How is made famous by Ashley Tisdale?

Ashley Tisdale was born in New Jersey in 1985. It was adoctrinada in the entertainment business at an early age and became familiar with the industry through her sister, who also works as an actress. When I was a little girl, she began to work with a manager to book gigs of performance, primarily commercial and small-scale projects. Later, Tisdale began working in theatrical productions, and his impressive singing voice, brought her early success in such works as The Sound of Music.

When I was a young teenager, Tisdale and his family moved to California to advance her career as an actress. Began to book gigs in television programs and movies, including appearances in films such as Donnie Darko and the role of voice in A Bug’s Life. Tisdale got his big chance in 2006 when she was cast as Sharpay Evans in the very popular movie High School Musical. Then appeared in the sequel of the movie and sing the songs of the film, television and stage. Although he has acted in many other projects, including the second comedy Carol’s Second Act, with Patricia Heaton, a lot of fans still know her and love her as Sharpay Evans.

When they married, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French?

Sharpay Evans in High School Musical could have been a queen of the drama, but Tisdale is definitely not what it is. She has been with a person for the greater part of his public life. Tisdale began dating Christopher French, composer and singer, at the end of 2012, and the two are committed only eight months later. Tisdale and her musician fell in love in September of 2014, in a ceremony to be discreet, which was attended by several of his co-stars of High School Musical.

Although Tisdale and French mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the actress has spoken about her marriage from time to time, revealing recently that although it can be difficult to balance both career and marriage, you both know what your priorities are and try to spend as much time together as they can. It is also clear that Tisdale is the biggest fan of the French, and fully supports his musical career.

Why it is better known Christopher French?

Ashley Tisdale could be an actress very well known, but Christopher French definitely no slouch. Born in California in 1982, French has worked in a wide variety of music projects and television and is best known as a talented composer. Is the lead singer of the band Annie Automatic, toured all over the world to act, and is a force to be reckoned with in the world of instrumental music with electronic.

The frenchman also has training and classical studies in the Institute of Musicians for the Engineering of the Recording, as well as at the Berklee College of Music for Film Scoring & Orchestration. He also worked on the television series Young & Hungry, along with his wife, Ashley Tisdale. After six years of marriage, French is clearly more happy than ever with Tisdale: in the world full of drama of the relationships in Hollywood, his is refreshingly normal.