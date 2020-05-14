The first image of Evangeline Lilly in “The Hobbit”

The next December will come to the big screen in the second installment of The Hobbit: The desolation of Smaug and with it, a new character will appeared on the scene. It’s the elf Tauriel, in the skin of Evangeline Lilly, the actress who played Kate Austen in the hit Lost.

“She is reckless and ruthless and doesn’t hesitate to kill” advances the canadian actress to the website Entertainment Weekly. But Lilly is not remembering your old character from the tv series, but moving forward how will the new in the film. It is presentation, because Tauriel doesn’t appear in the books of Tolkien and was created to add the female force to a history in which men predominate.

“She’s going to have a romance”, account in addition to Lilly, even if you choose to perpetuate the mystery about what actions to take. “I can’t say much about it. It is not a plot key but it will be important,” he warns. Nor could he reveal whether the object of your affection will be the elf Legolas, the character of Orlando Bloom who also will return in the second part. “The relationship with Legolas is significant. Known since they were children, have grown up together. It is the only thing that I can say”, ends.

