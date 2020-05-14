The final Arrow could introduce Green Lantern in the Arrowverso

*Toattention. The following article contains spoilers for the end of Arrow, the series of the Arrowverso that airs on CW. Do not continue reading if you’d prefer to see it for yourself.

Without going in to assess the end of the series Arrowthat took place early this morning in CW, yes we can say that might have left clues about the arrival of Green Lantern to the Arrowverse. It is true that the scene in question can give rise to an interpretation more open, but there is not the slightest doubt that the reference is there. Another different story is if the character would be integrated in the next series from Greg Berlanti and HBO, Max, or whether we will see a version completely separate from the hero, to lead his own show on CW.

The case is that Arrow is fired from Emerald Archer and Stephen Amell, but the final moments of the episode could have laid the groundwork for the introduction of Green Lantern in the Arrowverso. Is more, when John Diggle heads to Metropolis after leaving rest to his friend, a meteor is a star in the sky next to him.

And on closer inspection, the meteorite turns out to be a box. What’s in it? This is the kit of the question and leaving the answer to an interpretation more open. Inside appears a green light very bright. What could it be but a reference to the superhero in question?

In fact, many fans are convinced that this test is the confirmation of some of the theories of the past could be certain. For example, the one that talks about the possibility of Diggle becoming in the incarnation Green Lantern for the Arrowverso.

Is more, the own David Ramsey, in a statement to TV Guide, has left open this possibility: “It is a provocation enormous, and obviously, your mind goes to one thing: that there is a ring and that he will become this wonderful character and is a this group of police galactic, but it is still open, and that is the way that we wanted to leave it.”.

