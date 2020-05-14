The fans are angry with the writers of Veronica Lodge

Riverdale is a series that presents so many traumas adolescents can sometimes be difficult to keep up, even for the creators of the program. Fans of the series the CW noticed that Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) made an error of dazzling this season in Riverdale.

Discover how the writers of Riverdale is wrong, according to the fans, and why it may be wrong to think that.

The mysterious death of Jughead

On the night of the feast of the ides of march, Betty (Lili Reinhart) arrived late to find Jughead (Cole Sprouse) disappeared. After noticing that Donna (Sarah Desjardins) and the friends of Quill & the Skull acted in a strange way, Betty followed them to the forest. There, he learned that Donna had become a friend of the member of worship Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison), who gave hints on how to control the mind of Betty.

Donna said the word that put Betty in a state of fugue. The next thing that Betty knew was that hovered over the bleeding head of Jughead holding a rock. Veronica and Archie (KJ Apa) found for Betty, only to discover that Jughead had no pulse.

A few episodes later, it is revealed that Jughead had faked his death in an effort to incriminate the students of Stonewall Prep. But before that, Betty, Veronica and Archie had to clear their names.

The frame error of the writer

When Jughead is still presumed dead, all in Riverdale were suspicious, including Betty, Archie and Veronica. When asked Veronica about his involvement in the death of Jughead, he commented that he had never killed anyone in his life. The fans knew that that was not true. Veronica set fire to a psychopath in a previous episode of season 4, and presumably left him for dead.

Veronica killed before, but in self-defense

One night, when Veronica is closing Pop’s, a character look evil took a position. Veronica listened to Alice Cooper to report on news night about a patient who had escaped from the Treatment Center Shady Grove, the serial killer nicknamed “The family man”.

When Ms. Cooper described the suspect, Veronica realized that it was his client. Their survival instincts were activated. After holing up in The Bonne Nuit, filled a container with alcohol. When the killer finally broke into the basement of Pop’s, Veronica lit up a fire with the liquid, hit him with a chair and left him for dead.

“Riverdale” is not technically a mistake

Veronica stating that she had never killed anyone before does not necessarily mean a hole in the plot. In the past, Veronica was motivated by his survival. The act of setting fire to the fugitive murderer was not through malice, but in self-defense. That does not make them a killer in cold blood. However, it denies the truth in his statement about never having killed anyone before.

The fans were disappointed with the slip, blaming the writers for the continuity in the character of Veronica. “The writers have some kind of amnesia, I swear,” posted a user on Reddit. However, when Veronica said that she had never killed anyone before, probably referring to purpose rather than in self-defense. Technically, the writers were not wrong, were simply not specific enough for the fans.

With the season 4 of the Riverdale ended, fans are anxious to learn more about the state of things in “The town with pep!” but it will probably take some time before that happens. The production is still stopped due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

