The end of season 4 of Riverdale will arrive ahead of schedule

MADRID, 24 Apr. (CulturaOcio) –

Like many other series, Riverdale has had to bring forward the end of its fourth season because of the pandemic of coronavirus. The series, which had to make a stop after detecting a case of COVID-19 in his team, is saying goodbye to the next 6 of may.

Episode 19, titled Killing Mr. Honey, it will be the last of the fourth installment. Directed by Madchen Amick, the chapter will focus on the fantasy of revenge Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is for the Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith), who has ruined the last year of the institute both for him and for his friends.

The new outcome to the season 4 supposed to do without three episodes, so that finally the viewers will not be able to see how students finish the course Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead and the rest of Riverdale High. However, The CW has renewed the fiction for a fifth installment.

The past month of march Warner Bros. TV issued a statement about the decision to stop production after finding a case of coronavirus in your computer. The drama of The CW was in the middle of the filming of the episode number 20 of the fourth season.

Riverdale is not the only series from The CW that has been affected by the pandemic. The chain has delayed also the emissions of Batwoman and Supergirl, who will be back on the small screen starting on Sunday, April 26. In addition, it has been in the air the future of his new project, a spin-off titled Superman & Lois.