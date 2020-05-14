The best looks of Elle Fanning

Galvestonthe new film Elle Fanning, is already on board and we therefore wanted to show you their best looks on Instagram.

The actress of 20 years of age has 2.7 million followers on this social network and is one of the most influential personalities in terms of fashion and style.

Classic black

Your slim figure is perfect for this black dress straight with a pronounced cleavage in the back. Complete your look with hair pinned up and lips in red bordeaux.

Tale

Here with a creation of maison Valentinowith a wide skirt in earth tone finished off with a blue ribbon in the waist and wide layer color orange. With hair pinned up in a soft twist and eyes emphasized with black eyeliner.

Understated elegance

Dress gold color with a great neckline in the back and a wide skirt, finished off with pieces of Tiffany & Co. To emphasize the look, took pigtail horse perfectly coiffed and make-up nude.

Peacock

Design signed by maison Valentino fall soft print of peacock on the skirt. To provide you with more freshness, it opted for a chongo “disheveled” and bangs.

Ultra feminine

In one of his appearances in the Cannes film festival used this romantic creation Zuhair Murad pink color with embroidered flowers. It’s a beauty!

Impact

Also seen in the Cannes film festival. Signed by Vivienne Westwood, dress clear simple lines with a stunning print in the cauda. For the occasion, Elle is combed her hair with a twist, so as to leave uncovered his back.

Dancer

Rodarte designed this strapless gown with a skirt of female dancer in lavender color. To create a look that’s more child, the actress added a listed black color to your hair.

Floral

And what’s up with this dress Gucci colo green decorated with ears of wheat gold color with white and yellow flowers in the bottom end. The hair goes loose for a touch more casual.

Princess

Delicate creation of Miu Miu in sky blue made with fabrics flowing. So it would seem out of a fairy tale, adorned her hair with a tiara.

Front row

Another design Miu Miunow in lemon-yellow long sleeve with a wide neckline to the front and stamped on white flowers. With natural makeup, and eyes outlined in black.

