Tennis calls for a single voice | Sports

Early this month, the president of the united States, Donald Trump, organized a video conference which was attended by all the commissioners of the great sporting events in the country, with the aim of monitoring the impact of the pandemic. Attended the meeting of the executives of the NBA (basketball), NFL (american football), NHL (hockey), Nascar (auto racing), MLS (football), PGA Tour (golf)… In total, up to 10 representatives. However, the tennis, despite being one of the pillars, and organize 14 tournaments annually on american soil –including a Grand Slam and three Masters 1000–, had no voice in the meeting.

Reacted with acuity journalist Jon Wertheim, who writes from a quarter century ago for the magazine Sports Illustrated and was a fun exercise of imagination through Twitter, to summarize, Trump hartaba that will marearan from one side to another (of the USTA, the ATP, and the WTA…) when requesting the intervention of the spokesperson of the racket. “Perhaps it would be good that the tennis should cease to act individually and create a single representative figure,” he said then the american Tennys Sandgren, quarterfinalist this year in Australia and 55th in the world.

Roger Federerthat it entertains these days quarantine in Switzerland, fiddling with the mobile and interacting with their legion of fans through the network, you should have read those tweets and last Wednesday it delivered to shake the tree, knowing that his word is almost law in their sport: “I wonder… Am I the only one that thinks that it is time that men and women’s tennis should join and go together as one?”. “And I’m not talking about fusing the circuits, but to merge the two agencies that oversee them”.

Immediately, the reflection of the swiss has won numerous accessions in a debate that historically comes from far away. Men’s tennis (ATP) and women’s (WTA) walking in parallel, but separately and with different codes, and these two entities were compounded by the intervention of the International Federation (ITF) and the big four (Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open), so that there is a gibberish institutional decisions and develop projects. Each party wants their piece of the pie, and there is no product unique.

‘Rankings’, points, categories, tips…

Boys and girls converge in the majors and four other tournaments (Indian Wells, Miami, Rome and Madrid), but the rest of the calendar is different; they differ also the categories of tournaments –Masters 1000, ATP 500, 250 and challenger on the one hand, and Premier Mandatory, Premier 5, Premier and International on the other– and the assignment of points, as well as the communication strategy and the negotiation of television rights; they have, also, Tips of Players are independent; and there are, in addition, for both indoors as publicly, the feeling that women’s tennis is going to tow and is overshadowed in an undeserved background.

“It is very confusing for the fans… This probably could have happened a long time ago, but this is the time. In these hard times, we can transform two-body weak, one strong”, influenced Federer. And, after him, a cataract of unanimity. “I completely agree. It would be great to get out of this crisis united in a single organization,” he supported Rafael Nadal. “It would be a good idea”, accompanied Garbiñe Muguruza. “You’re not the only one who thinks…”, stressed the Romanian Simona Halep. “But you must do it, not just talk,” says another player, Barbora Strycova.

A solidary fund common

There was also the historic Billie-Jean King, winner of 12 major individual and icon of the struggle for equality in the sport of the racket; a key figure in the momentum of the women’s circuit –created the WTA along with eight other women in 1970– and the parity of the current awards. “You must create a single command. It is a good time to reinvent structurally our sport. I say this since the seventies: a single voice, men and women together. Let’s make it a reality,” said the american, who found continuity in the discourses of the powers of the ATP (Andrea Gaudenzi) and WTA (Steve Simon).

Only one dissonant voice, that of the australian Nick Kyrgios: “Does Anyone have asked most of the ATP what you think and if this would be good for us? We should not merge”.

Meanwhile, the negotiation of a fund of solidarity common to help professionals more economically harmed by the ravages of the pandemic —ITF, ATP, WTA, and the big four want to earn six million dollars (5,5 euros)— it is a step in collective positive. In recent times, the transfer is a one-sided Roland Garros in September, without consulting with the rest of the actors, as well as the launch of the new model of the Davis Cup, leaving of side to the Federation Cup and the players, had chirriado. Now, apparently, the cousin’s will that all point to a single address.