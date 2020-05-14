Surprise ‘aging’ of Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovichperformer-the saga “Resident Evil”, wears a new look on Instagram. The actress posted a picture on the social network with the aged face, generating the intrigue of all his followers. What changes will have the movie?

“Thanks to @christinaslashes, @andreartista and @kerry_skelton, who worked more than 4 hours from 5 this morning to create ‘The Old Alice’ for our scenes today”, wrote Milla Jovovich in Instagram.

“Here is a selfie sexy. By the way, for all those who believe that this look is for the end of the movie, it is not,” reads the description of the image.

Milla Jovovich is prowling the tape “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” in south Africa. The actress took advantage of that was made up for new look, and posted the image on Instagram.