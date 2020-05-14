So starts the 8th season of Arrow, which already has a synopsis official

MADRID, 30 Sep. (CulturaOcio) –

The CW has released the synopsis official of Starling City, the first episode of the eighth and last season of Arrow, which will begin October 15. In the chapter, Oliver revisitará his past, before his sacrifice in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

“While you try to decipher the mission of The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, the team of Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis) clash with a new enemy,” reads the synopsis official.

It is likely that this new enemy is John Diggle, Jr., who leads the Band of Deathstroke in the future of 2040, where you set the flashforward focused on Mia.

The synopsis follows the line of the trailer, which focuses on the announced death of the protagonist. “The only way this is bearable for me is being sure my sacrifice, my death will protect the people I love,” says Oliver Queen, prior to warn that “a crisis approaching”. In addition, the archer emerald, and Diggle are embarking on the search of The Monitor, while in the future, Ben and Mia are fighting fiercely.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall with ten episodes that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), but without Felicity Smoak, as the actress Emily Beat Rickards left the series at the end of last season. John Diggle (David Ramsey) and the rest of Team Arrow also accompany the superhero until the end, which will give rise to a spin-off female-led Mia Smoak and the two Black Canary.

The end of the series will coincide with the megaevento Crisis on infinite earths, which will have a duration of five episodes in December 2019 and January 2020, with deliveries of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman. Arrow will be of great importance for the crossover after the end of the seventh season, The Monitor announced Oliver and Felicity that the archer had to assist in a mission that would not survive.