Sia announces new single of his next film “Music”

“Together” will be part of the soundtrack of the film ‘Music’ that is starring Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom, Jr. The film was co-written by Sia and the author of children’s books Dallas Clayton.

You may be interested: Only for health workers: Airline offers tickets free of charge to all the world

The film is based on a one page story that Clayton had written in 2007. The film was first announced at the Venice Film Festival in 2015 and was originally scheduled for launch in October 2019, but has been delayed until this September of this year.

In addition, Sia recently revealed who has two new albums waiting, but they have been put on hold until the launch of “Music”.

New Sia single: Together – out everywhere May 20th! 🌈🎧 pre-save on https://t.co/avT9fc2DGq – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/LtwW3Y4Pqs — sia (@Sia) May 13, 2020

The last solo album of Sia, “Everyday Is Christmas”, came out in 2017, prior to forming the supergroup LSD the next year. Their debut album, “Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present … LSD” was launched in April of 2019.

On the other hand “Together” is the continuation of the song ‘Saved My Life’, launched earlier this month. Sia had interpreted the song in a live broadcast. The income from the track will go to the charities “Americares” and “CORE Response”.

Sia also shared a music video inspired by Tiger King last month entitled “JOE EXOTIC (DIVA CUT)“. The video is starred by Ziegler and celebrity stylist Tonya Brewer.

You may be interested: Look at the incredible graphical power of Unreal Engine 5 in PlayStation 5