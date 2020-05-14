Series: five premieres, recommended the second half of may | Tiempo Argentino

The Great (Friday 15, Hulu)

Incursion of Hulu in movies, visit a past that is not shown in the Russia of the EIGHTEENTH century. With a profile markedly of gender, the platform is now going to show another Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning), although in your same journey: her childhood, rise and ride towards the kingdom of Russia. Of the young idealist and romantic (as was his century) up to an arranged marriage with the emperor which leads her to become the empress of the Empire. Ensure that everything will be done through the feminine perspective of his time, in that, at least in the aristocracy, the inheritance of the blood is imposed the relegamiento suffered by the genre. At least in principle and for a long time. In that patriarchal world in which the abuse of power he commandeth, she, overcoming the opposition of the Church, the military and the Court, take you to the pinnacle of the Russian Empire.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x04K8duI75c(/embed)

The Secrets She Keeps (Monday 18, OnDirectTv)

From Australia comes this series of suspense is psychological, as defined, that have already premiered internationally a few days ago and I had good reception among the critics. There are six episodes located in Sydney that follows two women dissimilar to each other in terms of profession, social sector and everything else that hence is derived, but that, united by their condition of gender, iran piecing together their lives. Written by Sarah Walker and Jonathan Galvin, the series is based on the novel by Michael Robotham .

The Secrets She

Keeps Trailer from Lingo Pictures on

Vimeo.

Malaka (Thursday 21, OnDirectTv)

Spanish series premiered recently in Spain with good reception from public and critics. Starts with the discovery of the corpse of a young woman on the bay of Malaga, Costa del Sol. This is Noelia, the daughter of a prominent local businessman. With a difference of hours, on the other side of the city breaks the truce between the gangs of criminals who held peacefully the business of cannabis: the devil stuck his tail, and introduced a drug more magical than desbarranca the business, and the bands will suspect each other. So there are young money “in black” who lives “in the black”, police with past questionable that they can now find redemption and a new drug that threatens to make havoc.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_LFoI58Vzk(/embed)

Homecoming (Friday, the 22nd, Amazon Prime)

It is not a premiere but a second season, but it represents (actually I did last year), the return of Julia Roberts to the screen (of any kind) after years without appear. Here Roberts is Heidi Bergman (the name by others is appropriate for your character), and steers a project through which it passes all the soldiers the united States sent to the various conflicts of war before returning to civilian life. Without any contact with family and other loved ones, the soldiers pass a conditioning time. In that first season of ten episodes only half an hour each (yes, 30 minutes), she is a psychologist new to the that it is very difficult to “settle down” with a man. The first season was good to very good in all the specialized sites. This promises to maintain the level. And with Roberts.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxcmAiuTOJU(/embed)

White House Farm (Tuesday 26, OnDirectTv)

Series premiered few days ago in british tv, rescues a real case: the murder of an entire family on a farm in Essex, in August 1985. The case provoked many reminiscences to which he portrayed with accuracy Truman Capote in In cold bloodthat also had happened in a rural area, but in the united States. With strong connotations of time (full tatcherismo), the series get the atmosphere needed to catch, at the time of dosing the phlegm of English to handle the irony of everyday life.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BHEzHqTFhM(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BHEzHqTFhM(/embed)