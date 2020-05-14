Rosalia X Christina Aguilera: the ultimate crossover of fantasy

20 years ago, Christina Aguilera was at the top of the music. It premiered with a lot of force thanks to the ‘Stripped’, an album and a rollazo impressive for the time the differentiated enough from other contemporary artists.

It is something similar to what happened in 2018 with ‘Evil Wish’ of Rosalia, which swept with its flamenco rhythms and electronic arrangements with the aim of updating a genre immortal. Little did she expect that of the tra-tra; c two decades ago would end up crossing their paths with the blonde gold that decorated thousands of folders and sold discs in a million at the beginning of the century. But watch them, there they are together.

Has been Aguilera the that has shared the first photo, with the message “Two worlds that collide. I adore this beautiful soul”, a publication that then retuitearía the Spanish with an “I love you more”. Interestingly pose in a recreational, sit-ins, in a machine of Mario Kart (what we would give to see them throwing a game). In the end, another friend to add to her long list of celebrities, but the networks do not cease to plot, and wonder: is there something more between the two?

Besides the reactions to be expected of admiration to see the two divas together, there are those who have already seen in this public image the beginning of what could be a collaboration between both. Christina (or Xtina, as she herself writes sometimes) it has been criticised in the past for the few connections that it has with its Latin roots, because they don’t even know how to speak Spanish fluently.

It is a bit premature to talk of collaboration between the two, but the american announced last summer that I was preparing a Spanish album. It would be the second of his career, after ‘My Reflection’ that was launched in the year 2000, when Rosalie was still in the cole.

Since then, if you want to have something of relevance and practice a bit of music in our language, right now there is no better representative that the Catalan to take a cloak with their work. We will be attentive if the crossover is not left alone in a photo from Twitter.