‘Riverdale’ will have a big time jump at the beginning of the season 5 – News series

The series of The CW will move the action several years after the end of the fourth delivery.

The fourth season of Riverdale ended early because of the coronavirus with the episode ‘Lesson to Mr. Honey’ (4×19). Although it was not the outcome that the team had prepared, was able to serve as a closure of the fiction until the next delivery. But, where and when is going to be taken over the plot?

Still unknown details about the season 5, or if they’re going to reuse those episodes that they had already planned, however, segñun reports TV Line, the beginning of the new episodes are going to experience a “significant” jump in time. In particular, it is expected that the story about the protagonists of the people of Riverdale is resumed a couple of years later what happened in season 4.

This large jump in time would show us to Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (K. J. Apa)Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), in theory, during his period in the university. But above all, the separation of the group, as they have been talking, each one has some very different interests once they complete the institute.

But, what this leap will deprive the public of the famous and awaited prom? Fans of the series can be assured that, as confirmed by executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the first three episodes of season 5 they’ll get back to fiction where it left off in season 4. “What we will do is to resume right where we left off in the first three episodes, and then do a time jump… after those three episodes,” says the ‘showrunner’.

