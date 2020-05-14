Richard Kelly is working on a prequel to his delirium dystopian that will mix live action and animation

May the filmography of Richard Kelly does not emphasize by its extension, but four feature-length films have been sufficient to generate massive amounts of conversation. Can that ‘Donnie Darko’ has been his most commented on, but we must not let fall into oblivion ‘Southland Such’, their second album released in 2007 after receiving harsh criticism at the Cannes film Festival and after a winding that does not prevented the bump at the box office.

The original idea of Kelly, as told to Kevin Smith on a podcast in the year 2010, was “tell the complete story of ‘Southland Such’ in six chapters”, and it seems that the filmmaker is a step closer to achieving this. During a viewing party the feature film organized on his Twitter accountthe virginiano has announced that there are restorations 4K on the way, both of the version screened in Cannes as the film, and who has completed an “ambitious new script” for a prequel of ‘Soutland Such’ that he hopes to direct.

According to Kelly in his series of tweets, the ‘Southland Such’ existing, starring Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott and Sarah Michelle Gellar, covers the second half of your series of six chapters, having used as a base to give shape to your new script in the comic books that created with Brett Weldele spanning the first three episodes.

#SouthlandTales is a six-chapter saga. The existing film covers the second half. I wrote graphic novels with @brettweldele that cover the first three chapters. I have completed an ambitious new script that uses the novels as a blueprint for an ambitious new film. #SouthlandNow — Richard Kelly (@JRichardKelly) April 5, 2020

But this is not all, because the director has also dropped that your new ‘Southland Such’ is conceived as a hybrid between live action and animationand that will take advantage of the evolution of visual effects in order to give shape to his vision of the prequel of the who defined as his film “dearest”.

There is No doubt that ‘Southland Such’ is not a simple movie to see, or much less to digestbut the story of Boxer, Kritsa, and David, half way between the thriller, the comedy, and the story sci-fi with time travel well worth a reviewed at least now that a prequel is closer than ever. Seems complicated that will materialize, but Kelly has said that, released, it will do so accompanied by a new version of the original with additional materialso it will be cross your fingers.

Via | Slashfilm