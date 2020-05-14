Review of the third season of Westworld

It took two years to download the new operating system of Westworld, now with more action, more violence, and yes, many more Pains… literally.

The relationship man-machine it has always been one of the favorite themes of all that you do and love to science fiction, from “Terminator” passing by “I, Robot” and until the last deliveries of the saga “Alien”, “Prometheus” and “Alien Covenant” so on the first stay, it was logical to think that Westworld does not have much to add to the genre, would not spend more than 15 minutes of the first episode to realize that we were in an error.

The idea of combining a park full of robots identical to humans in almost everything with a theme of the old west, is completely ironic, and this is part of the success in a first impact. It is impressive how the droids are equal, not only in physical appearance, but also in the texture of the skin and even the emotions that get project. This allows the viewer to empathize with the sad life of the “Host” and even share the desire for freedom felt by some.

Another of the aspects that drew more attention from this series was the address of Jonathan Nolanwhich , as is usual in the family Nolan, the management of time-lines turn out to be complicated, with multiple jumps and regressions that will make you put all the possible care in every aspect, to be honest, this feature of the temporary management is much better to Christopher’s with tapes as “Memento” or “Inception”. However, we must acknowledge that the first season of Westworld was very good, unfortunately they are the doings of these lines, what starts to fail on the second season and consequently in the third season, making the narrative too long and cansina, as to have a sequence we need to explore the history of up to the washing the latrines in the park.

For this third season Westworld is now no more, now Pain (Evan Rachel Wood) has managed to leave the real world and has infiltrated several key points to achieve its mission, to destroy the world of their creators. For this you will need to face Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) who is the new mogul owner practically of the whole world, who will use one of our “Hosts” favorites ” to stop it, of course, we are talking about Maeve (Thandie Newton) that will do what it takes to come back with “your daughter”.

Pains will not be alone in this new adventure, he meets a human named Caleb (Aaron Paul) that will prove to be a key piece to their plans, and eventually for all humanity.

The development of all these characters is good, it exposes the motivations and justifies their actions in the right way, however you can not say the same in the case of the characters of Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Ed Harris (Charlotte/Dolores, Bernard, Ashley, and William respectively) those who are little or nothing developed, wrapped in stories that are absurd that does not contribute nothing to the central narrative, but leaving the promise of becoming interesting for the fourth season.

It is important to highlight the visual effects in this season that without a doubt are the height of a production of a blockbuster summer, making the scenes visually gorgeous, animations are very convincing and even a cameo of “Drogon” the dragon of Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones” at the feet of the showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

As expected, clashes between Pain and Maeve are spectacular, with choreography complex, well-executed, but it is just at this point when you realize that what you are seeing is nothing like what you would see in the first season. At what point we went from a small town in the old west in a fight complex with Samurai swords? The series has certainly evolved, and touches on more complex issues that no longer relate only to the hosts, makes you question your very existence and even more if we consider that all our gadgets we spied on for marketing purposes.

It is impossible not to feel nostalgia for what was and now is not, however, the future seems to be promising. As I had said in “What Is Mine”, Westworld starts to have dyes prequel Blade Runnernot only because of the dystopian future, but by the mystery of not knowing who is “replicating” and who is not.

In the end we can say that the third season of Westworld goes well preserved, with a start a little slow, but an interesting development that freckle a little bit of little originality but it certainly promises to future, the fourth season has already been approved and we hope it doesn’t take much as this third.

Progress subtitling, Westworld 3

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEiTVgwJQuM(/embed)