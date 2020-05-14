Reveal new posters of ‘The New Mutants’ based on classic horror

If bad luck comes, the name of this movie should follow the meaning in the dictionary. This story of the first X-Men are supposed to be the first to belong to the horror genre and the fans have been waiting to see her… from 2018. For various reasons it has delayed its release, but it seems that there is still hope to be able to see it, and if not, at least here they are new posters of ‘The New Mutants’.

First by reshoots that seems to never did, and now by the coronavirus, the movie directed by Josh Boone, written by Knate Lee and starring Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Blu Hunt will be Mirage, Henry Behind as Sunspot.

But the quarantine also has its advantages, beyond that you have paused the production and postponed new releases in the cinema. The fans have as much free time as it is the case of Jonathan Light or teolonerd who on Instagram uploaded a series of new posters of ‘The New Mutants’, but playing with elements of classic horror films.

‘The Shining’, ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’, ‘The Thing’ and ‘An American Werewolf in London’ are just some of the ideas that has revealed to us this artist, like many, does not want the film to fall into oblivion and get a date, because Disney still don’t given the banderazo output as ‘Black Widow’ or ‘Mulan’.

It may not be paramount, but in the face of such date postponed, the desire of seeing it are on the rise and the fans want to see it as soon as possible, either at the cinema or on any streaming platform, the point is to cast it already.