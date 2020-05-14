Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and the first image of Milla Jovovich

We can already see the first image behind the scenes of Milla Jovovich during the filming of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, a film that will premiere next year.
As Mile
Jovovich said at the beginning of the year, the filming of
Resident
Evil: The Final Chapter going to start in short this
same summer with a view to a premiere in 2016. The actress is already
list to get into the skin of Alice!
That means that the sixth and
supposedly last installment of the saga that started in 2002 will come
spot in the calendar of premieres for the outcome.
To announce the beginning of the shoot
the actress has shared a picture through their account
Instagram accompanied with the following text: “Well, the moment so many of you
have been waiting for is finally here where I can tell you that
it’s zombie killing season for the Jovovich-Anderson clan! Here I
am getting my face cast made for “resident evil: the final
chapter”!! I leave to South Africa tomorrow to start prepping for
the movie!#residentevilmovie #ladiary”.
For those who have apolillados English
basically announces that part to south Africa to prepare for the
movie and are preparing their prosthesis.
What we will see in the sequel
of Resident
Evil: revenge? So one who has transcended Alice and her
team will try to stop the sinister Queen
Red. Wentworth Miller and Ali
Larter they will return to their roles of Chris and Claire
Redfield, Sienna Guillori give life to Jill
Valentine and Johann Urb to Leon S. Kennedy.
Are you ready for a new zombie horde?