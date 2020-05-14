Raven-Symone still has her Cosby Show Money

At the age of 3 years old, the actress began a season of three years on “The Cosby Show”.

Raven-Symone spoke about her bank account recently, specifically on their income from “The Cosby Show”.

The actress, 34 years old, he worked on the popular sitcom from 1989 to 1992, where she played the adorable Olivia Kendall, stepdaughter of Denise Huxtable Lisa Bonet.

Their income from the comedy series, which aired for eight seasons and was the program’s number one NBC for five of them, would include waste and royalties of the transmission, repeats, and syndication.

During a session of Instagram Live with the influential social networking Jerome Trammel, Raven-Symone revealed the fate of these finances.

Raven-Symoné joined The Cosby Show in 1989 at the age of 3. Today, it STILL generates money in residuals / royalties from the program. However, did you know that due to his other roles in television, movies, music, etc, NOT spent ANY of his money, Cosby and still has it saved? 💰 pic.twitter.com/BQDrWnIBrZ – Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) may 7, 2020

“Is it true that you have not touched your money ‘Cosby’?” asked the star. “Or do you want to say, such as, waste lately?”

Without hesitation, she replied: “I have Not touched my money ‘Cosby’”.

The social networks exploded in support of the former member of the Cheetah Girls, clapping at the “head” to remain punished.

“That’s a hassle. It also shows that your family is not squandered his money,” tweeted a fan while another published, “it never shows flashy stuff, just talks about his money, never talk numbers, etc, literally just being here living their humble life hahaha “.

Raven-Symone seems to be rolling in residuals and royalties, as that has also worked on “Hangin With Mr. Cooper”, “That’s So So Raven”, “Raven”s Home”, “Black-ish” and “Empire”.

Let’s not forget to work in “Dr. Doolittle” and “The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement”.

He was even co’s “The VIew”.

Some estimates online suggest that the artist could be worth up to $ 55 million.

At the beginning of may, and talked about his vast experience in Hollywood with Hot New Hop Hop.

“It’s not that I started when I was 15 years old,” he began. “No I started when I was 12 years old. I came out of the womb, I said ‘hello’ and then they put me on tv”.

“Know that everything that comes out of my mouth is because I grew up in the industry in which they supported me,” he added. “This is what I saw. These are the people with whom I came into contact. These are the lessons that I have learned. This is the business that I have ever known. Good, bad, strange, babbling of words. That’s just who I am and I cannot apologize because I started when I was 16 months “.

