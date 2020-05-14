Practice yoga as Miranda Kerr and learn to relax with these 8 accessories are essential | News

Find the harmony. That is the difficult goal that Miranda Kerr has managed to make reality the basis of a lot of work and discipline both physical and emotional. What your secret? The yoga, the meditation and the energetic power of the crystals. From very small the top, she felt a special fascination for stones, which has become the star ingredient of your brand of cosmetics, indispensable on your beauty routine. Among her favorites stands out the rose quartz. “It conveys an energy that fosters love, in all its forms, and inspired to create beauty at the same time that calms and reduces stress,” Miranda explained between the pages of HELLO! living February, where we account for all of your keys to achieve total harmony.

