Oyeee… Kris Jenner was married in secret with Corey Gamble

There’s a new king within the clan kardashian. And is that Kris Jenner was married in secret with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who has just turned 39 years old.

The matriarch of the Kardashians, 64 years of age, raised suspicions that it has become a married woman once more. They say that they were married in a private ceremony a few days ago.

Still desconoce when, exactly, the couple exchanged vowsalthough it seems that the two they don’t want their marriage to be known in the world becauseaccording to the site Gossip of the City, to everyone involved in their wedding were asked to sign a confidentiality agreement. Neither Kris or Corey have confirmed or denied the news.

Haven’t confirmed it

If the report is true, this contradicts the statement of Kris in 2017, when he suggested that she and the exagente tour of Justin Bieber probably never marry.

Look at: It unstoppable! Sech and his acoustic concert for YouTube

Kris and Corey started to come out in 2014 after their first encounter at the birthday party of Riccardo Tisci. At the beginning, the daughters of Kris were against their romance because of their age differences. However, the two stay strong and happy together.

The day of the birthday of Gamble, Kris gave him a tribute on Instagram, saying: “Thank you for let us embrace one another and be a rock. Are the companion more incredible, the best friend, ‘you to death’, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for being on this crazy ride with me. I love you.”

Do not miss: Scarlett Johansson tops the list of actresses richest of the year