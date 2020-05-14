‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ could become a miniseries for Netflix

While Once upon a time in Hollywood still conquering the billboard and the fans and the critics continue extolling the tenth tape of Quentin Tarantino, plans already exist for the feature film follow winning the world now in version mini-series. According to Brad Pitt, the director discussed with him the idea of extending the universe of the film in an adaptation to Netflix.

This idea arises then that The Hateful Eight out adapted as a miniseries, and released for the platform streaming the past month of April, at least in the united States. Likewise it is planned to adapt the already famous Once upon a time in *Hollywood, which as has been said Tarantino and others involved in the film, there is enough extra material, as the first cut of this film was four hours and 20 minutes. Final length of the tape is two hours and 40 minutes, so we realized this project would be an extended version very interesting.

Producer David Heyman has said that were left out of the final cut scenes of Julia Butters, actress of 10 years, which is part of the deal and plays On, that would be worth the Oscar. But that is not all, of course, you’re talking about at least two hours of extra material that was not seen in the final product.

Tarantino has told that it was the people of Netflix, who suggested him to make an adaptation of The Hateful Eight if I had extra material and that she loved the idea, because in addition to yes to have the unedited footage, he thought that the format of mini-series would give a different version but interesting movie.

Once upon a time in Hollywood premiered last month of August and continues in billboard. So far it has raised almost 300 million dollars. Participate in it: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino.

👇 More on Hypertext