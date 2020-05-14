Olivia Munn decided to freeze their eggs

USA.

Although their presence in the exclusive party organized by Vanity Fair magazine for entertaining the winners and nominees of the 90 edition of the Oscars it could have led to speak on issues less profound, or that were linked to the glamour of the moment, actress Olivia Munn do not hesitate to take advantage of the occasion to speak publicly about their decision to freeze their eggs and to ensure the possibility of her debut in the maternity in the near future.

So much so, that in addition to express themselves with no qualms about the doubts that had originally generated the idea and how pleased that you are now being encouraged to do so, the protagonist of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse‘he confessed also that it was her good friend Kim Kardashian -mother of the little Chicago by means of a process of gestational surrogacy – the that finished to convince her to give such an important step: one that recommends that all women who can afford it.

“I wanted to freeze my eggsso I called them directly to give me your opinion. She explained to me in detail everything that had to be done and, in fact, he recommended that I go see the doctors who had treated her,” she explained Olivia Munn the news portal ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to your arrival at the event.

“The case is that, on the one hand, I thought that I had no reason to do this, but on the other it was something I wanted to do. And I think that all women should do it, sincerely, I was lucky enough to save many, and I think that it is much more complicated when you get older”, he added in the conversation.

Even though it only has the words of love and admiration for the tv star for the role so relevant that it has been playing in this and other areas of your daily life, what is certain is that Olivia has not yet had the opportunity to meet on the third shoot of his good friend, even though she expects to be able to see it with your own eyes this week.

“Kim and I are friends from many years ago. I am very proud of all that he has done, is a human being extraordinary. And of all my friends, she is without a doubt the most knowledgeable on any topic, is the right person to tell you any doubt,” revealed in the middle of the interview, before being asked about the small Chicago.

“No, I have not yet seen. I’ve been busy and traveling a lot. I’m going to try to get with her this week,” he said.