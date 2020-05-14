Noah Centineo and other men who have conquered Camila Mendes in fiction

The actress Camila Mendes, 24 years of age, with a short, but very interesting career in the world of action, which has drawn attention not only for their professionalism, but also for the romances that he has had in the fiction. Camila began her career doing a commercial for a well known furniture store and there you will have opened some doors that have led her to star in a series and act in various movies.

So far, only have seen it in the series Riverdale and in the movie The New Romantic, while that in the near future what we will do in the tapes Coyote Lake and The Perfect Date, a project that has given the talk by his romance with Noah Centineo. It is precisely because of this relationship that we remind others of dating has had on the fiction, where even one already transferred the screen and moved to the real life.





Camila Mendes and KJ Apa in Riverdale

The first romance fiction story of Camila Mendes came in with the series Riverdale, a project in which he made his debut in 2017, and with which he has managed to establish itself as an actress. There he maintained a relationship with Archie Andrewsa role performed by KJ Apa, whom he met after his arrival in the community of Riverdale, coming from the city of New York.

Although at first felt a certain attraction for ArchieCamila, who personifies Veronica Lodge, preferred to sacrifice the love to take care of your friendship with Betty Cooper, who was head-over-heels in love with him. But with the passing of time, the attraction between Archie and his character was every time stronger, to such a degree that they got their first kiss after the dance of the institute, which caused tension between her and Betty. From there staged several love scenes that remain in the memory of the followers of the series.



Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse in Riverdale

During the second season Riverdalethe character of Camila Mendes and the Cole Sprouse, Jughead Jones, gave a kiss to take revenge of Betty and Archie, those who did the same during the romantic getaway they had four in the house of the lake Lodge. This action caused the trip to become a rain of fights, discussions and misunderstandings between the four. Despite these actions, the relationship between Archie and Veronica it was not finished and his kiss with Jughead was only as an anecdote.



Camila Mendes and Charles Melton in Riverdale

The story of Camila Mendes and Shawls Melton it is one of the many stories of love that moved from the fiction to the reality, to be a partner in the present. Charles personifies in the plot to Reggie Mantle, a role that was originally done by Ross Butlerbut from the second season he assumed that responsibility and did so in a big way, because it went from being a minor character to one of the main for the third season.

It is precisely in the season that starts the romance between Reggie and Veronicabeing one of the most liked among the followers of the plot and even more because their courtship was moved to real life.

Camila Mendes and Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date

While preparing the fourth season of RiverdaleCamila Mendes is focused squarely on The Perfect Datetape Netflix that will premiere on the 12th of April. In this project, Camila will give life to Shelby Pace, a young woman who is tired of the men on the surface, so that it is in search of something totally different.

It is there when it appears in your life Brooks Rattigan, role performed by Noah Centineoa young man with big dreams who, in order to pay for the university, created a dating application that offers engaged couples a temporary income. Although in the beginning only looked upon women as a business, with the pass of the tape Brooks will seek to enter into something serious, still… whatShelby chosen to take that important step?



