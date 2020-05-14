New originals and remixes for the 20th anniversary of Christina Aguilera | Music

A couple of months ago we celebrate in style the 20th anniversary of Genie in a bottlethe song Christina Aguilera reached the stardom after his musical debut shortly before with Reflection (for the ost of Mulan).

The hit came shortly before its debut album with the swept. That disk is called Christina Aguilera and saw the light on August 24, 1999. To celebrate the 20th birthday of this record, the interpreter has prepared a deluxe edition that will contain versions rare, remixes and songs a cappella completely unedited.

Christina Aguilera 20th anniversary deluxe edition it has been confirmed by the soloist through their social networks, and its launch is planned for the next August 23 although you can book from a few hours ago.

With 18 years, Christina Aguilera won the stardom in the world with some of the songs that marked several generations and still are successes able to conquer the public.

Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, I Turn to You come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You) were some of the songs that conviertireron Christina Aguilera at number 1 of the list of the united States.

“Over the next few weeks, I will try to revive all the memories of that time. You can also share your memories with me with the hashtag #xxtina so that you can view and share them. None of this would have been possible without your love and for that I am so grateful” wrote Christina Aguilera in their official profiles in social networks.

For the moment, the list of songs definitive with these unique content has not been revealed. The limited collectors edition will include a disc on vinyl, a certificate of authenticity numbered and autographed, a cassette collectible and merchandising customized to the 20th anniversary.

The units will be limited to a thousand. Urban Outfitters published by a vinyl orange disk.

In September and October, Christina Aguilera will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with several shows of his residency in Las Vegas, The Xperience, for shortly after travel to Europe to perform in presenting their eighth studio album, Liberation, published in June of last year.