Netflix also takes Sundance

Robert Redford often say that when you created your film festival in Salt Lake City in 1978 to attract the film industry to the region never imagined that things would turn out so well. After moving in 1981 to Park Citya luxurious resort winter located a half hour’s drive from the capital of Utah, the Festival of Film of Sundance has grown to infinity, becoming the mecca of independent film and the launch pad for many films that conclude his career in the

Oscars. This explains why, to get to the 118 films selected this year, managers of chosen saw… 3.853 feature films.









Although only 29% of the proposals conducted by women, 46% of those accepted have with directors to fulfill the promise to try to achieve parity. Sundance it has also highlighted that 38% of the films chosen have principals of minorities and 12% are identified with the LGBTI communitybut what is certain is that the movies that we are seeing this year in the middle of the snow stand out for exceptional quality, which reflects the good time by the passing the independent cinema in their quest to survive against the streaming and the overwhelming quality of what is displayed on the small screen.





Taylor Swift has walked through the snow with a ‘Miss American’, more personal portrait that concert filmed

As happens from decades ago, up to here come the big USA dealer looking for a workhorse for the race for the prizes, which explains why Sony Classics bought it a few days before the start The father starring two winners of the golden statuette, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. And there is still a lot to choose from: The worth directed by Sara Colangelo and Michael Keaton as the man in charge of deciding how much you will pay as compensation to the victims of the attack against the Twin Towers, or The nest with Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a couple who moves to London in the time of Thatcher.









Benedict Cumberbatch leads the cast of Ironbark on the true story of an English businessman recruited by the CIA to prevent the cuban missile crisis of 1962. Is also here The Glories directed by Julie Taylor, an unusual biography of the feminist Gloria Steinam, portrayed in different eras of your life by Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore, and Kajillonaire , Miranda July, Evan Rachel Wood, and Gina Rodriguez. And there are dozens of good movies with unknown actors that would lose the anonymity this year and that will be in Sundance with a promise of a release date.

What has changed in this edition is that there are several studies that have decided to use the festival as a place to launch the campaigns of the movies that they have already acquired. Netflix has led eight productions and has mounted its own space, which will be parties and presentations to bulk. Among them stands out Sergio the film to which Wagner Moura has dedicated all of his efforts after winning the Golden Globe with Narcos and in which he plays Sergio Vieira de Mello, the diplomat, a brazilian who led numerous key missions for the United Nations and died in a bombing of Al-Qaeda in Baghdad. But it is Ana de Armas, who plays his girlfriend in argentina, which is made with the film in another big step forward for the cuban after Daggers in the back .









Netflix also carries the new film of Dees Res after being nominated for an Oscar for the script Mudbound , the giant of streaming acquired at Sundance, with an ensemble cast is impressive including Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway, and Willem Dafoe, and Lost Girls , a story about women who disappear which has been directed by Liz Garbus. Focus, the independent arm of Universal, is promoting Promising young woman , Emerald Fennell, with Carey Mulligan, about a woman on a crusade to get revenge on the abusers. And Searchlight, the former branch of independent film from Fox with abbreviated name now belongs to Disney, presents Wendy a reinterpretation of the story of Peter Pan in which the child is now the protagonist.

Certainly, in Sundance, the documentaries and the foreign films also play an important role. Taylor Swift has been walking through the snow accompanying Miss American also Netflix, more personal portrait that concert was filmed, and has also state Hillary Clinton to present a mini series of another giant of streaming, Hulu, which portrays his life. In the cinema of other countries, Spain will be absent from international competition, although there are several movies in Spanish. One of them, the mexican Without details , by Fernanda Valadez, who won in San Sebastián in Theater Construction, is a co-production with Spain, and so is the chilean documentary The agent mole .







