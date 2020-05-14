Mosies, prophet of urban music

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAE7B2VeI_k(/embed)

Choclock, the producer of Counting Moles, premiered today a new song and video clip: Moses. What are we before a new prophet of urban music?

Choclock premieres today Moseshis new song and video clip. And he says in this interview that you have topics for give-and-take in what is left of 2020 and 2021. Former member of the collective BNMP, with 2 solo albums, important collaborations with Cross Cafuné, Oddliquor, Don Patricio, Cazzu or Rels B, this artist from tenerife who flies with the name of Sergio Bruno Miguel Delgado in the passport, is emerging as one of the important musicians of the scene canaria in the world. Recognized by insiders for their lyrics and productions, points out that it is Choclock who is behind hits such as Counting Moles Don Patrick, also of Cross Cafune in Enchochado itor You fall in love with Dellafuente, even of Mala Rodriguez in Less of It. A more interesting trajectory that has made us who we stop for a moment to speak with Choclock on his new single biblical name.

What did you want to tell with ‘Moses’? Why this name? Do you have anything to do with Moses of the Bible? Yes, yes it is… When I started writing the Bassinet next to Govea and Abhir I had to prepare the disk and since I wanted to get away from the heartbreak, that’s why I decided to write a song talking only about sex. But as I’ve always been an intense, what I wanted to focus on the sex special, when congenias 100% with the other person. During the song I say “Lost between your seas I am Moses” because, it is in that moment that notes such a connection, when it seems that you’re living a divine experience, I don’t know, sometimes it feels so intense that it seems that some God intervened there lol. That was the phrase that gave the name to the song, and at the beginning the truth that I was not at all convinced, but at the turn I realized that it was just that what I wanted to convey and above helping us to wrap all the song and the video with the theme of the sea, that I, being an islander, I have great affection.

Like Moses, What Choclock open waters or step in the urban music? I do not consider myself a prophet or a lot less, and I do not think that you are inventing something new, but if it is true that, increasingly, I notice that I am finding my way and my place in the scene.

On the recent remix of “Pain”, How was born the collaboration with Cazzu and Rels B? Dani and I we wanted to do something together for a long time, in fact it spoke of making an ‘Easy Remix’ and beyond by 2017, and we even had a partnership that never came to Flakk Daniel’s LP. After a time I took Pains, and the theme that motivated her to be mounted, so that, he, by his own volition, he asked to Lex tracks to start riding a remix. Almost at the same time, Dano was with Cazzu in Colombia recorded the video clip of Corner and told me that between takes they didn’t stop singing the chorus of aches and Pains, so that, weeks after I threw him a DM and what I proposed.

What is it that you liked about working with them? They both made the song out of pure love, because you really liked it, it flowed very fast. When Cazzu confirmed for me that would be assembled in the remix I thought it was going to be a very long process so complicated that it is their agenda, but were not even two weeks and already had all their tracks in the mail. Dani for her part helped me a lot by giving me advice about when and how to make the release and even on the structure of the topic (S/o to Lex, and Damage by assembling this puzzle and make it sounded so amazing). The two demonstrated a lot of humility, giving me the opportunity to do something like that and above are involved to the maximum to get the best out of the song and that is something that always I will be grateful.

Urban music new pop, etc, but, where do you see you sound Choclock? I have a fight with this for the tags in the music. I think that everything is so mixed, that even while we talk about the reggaeton, the reggaeton can be done with chords and melodies of RnB but with elements of Trap… I don’t know, what I notice all too complex to reduce it to a label. But if I had to do with my music, I would say RnB.

Choclock account with hundreds of thousands of reproductions in the different platforms of music, how do you move that to your music? I mean, when are you going to do a topic or to collaborate with someone, do you appeal to all your listeners or follow your sound? I feel that because of that I have to give one of lime and one of sand. If I go to the end in the only sack songs to appease the mainstream audiences, I’ll be losing my identity, you can gain visits but… for how long? Now more than ever there is a amount absurd of artists in the mainstream going to the same address; same sound, same themes, etc, And it is clear that works for them, but if I only I focus on making this type of songs would be one more, and not just one more, but even a copy. The songs that come out of that rule, they may not have the biggest impact of the story, and that never even enter any top, but define you as an artist and help you to create a niche of fans that will love you as you are you and only you. Obviously you’re never going to have the certainty of that niche to become huge, but it is sure to be much more long-lived. So yes, I think like at all at times (with certain releases) but never let go of my sound, that is something that I need to continue to develop and see how it matures with me.

What are the plans of Choclock for the remainder of 2020. As I myself know, unfortunately, is not the thing as to plan long-term, but I am calm because I have many many songs ready to pull out this year and even the next. It is something that has me quite relieved, now I only have to think about how and when to take each.

What BSO today? Giveon, Sech, Vicente Garcia, Bad Bunny, and Summer Walker.