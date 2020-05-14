Miranda Kerr is married to Evan Spiegel in an intimate wedding

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have been married. The couple formed by the model, and the founder of Snapchat it has given the yes I want in Los Angeles at the end of last week in the house that you both shared from a long time ago. The link comes almost by surprise, as they were unaware of the date, although both are promised in 2016.

At the wedding, as reported by People magazine, was attended by less than half a hundred guests, which made it possible that the link might pass unnoticed among the paparazzi who monitor the city’s angelina. Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26, put so your heading to something more than two years of relationship.

The couple met in 2014 during a dinner organized by the brand Louis Vuitton in New York city. Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret angel, had been divorced from Orlando Bloom in late 2013, after three years of marriage and her son Flynn in common. Spiegel, then aged 23, was one of the billionaires youngest in the world after having become the social network Snapchat at all a success downloads.

In July 2016, Kerr posted on Instagram a picture with the ring and asked who had bought Spiegel. “I said yes!”, excribió the model in the image that got half a million likes. The model used drawings to represent the ordered hand.