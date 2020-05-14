Miranda Kerr hides her pregnancy

Followers of the top model they hoped to see a figure for pregnant women in a public event

In November, through its representative, the top model announced her second pregnancythe fruit of her marriage with the founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel. However, since then, had not appeared in public until a few days ago.

Miranda attended to promote a beauty product to a store in Santa Monicain California, with a dress that masked her baby bump. Though many of his fans hoped to see his figure for pregnant women, but chose a white design cut with a jean jacket.

In this way, Miranda showed off a mommy glow, which was emphasized even more its beauty.

