Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are already dads

The model Miranda Kerr and the CEO of Snapchat Evan Spiegel have just welcome their first child together. As confirmed by the magazine Peopleand according to declarations of the own partner, the baby was born last Monday night in Los Angeles and both he and his mother are happy and healthy.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son to our family. Miranda is well and Flynn is excited about becoming a big brother,” said the couple. In addition, his father has told which is the name chosen for the newborn: Hart, as it was the grandfather’s own Spiegel.

Miranda Kerr maintained a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, whose union was born their son Flynn, now seven years old. After, she met her current husband and they married exactly a year ago in an intimate wedding at his home in Brentwood, California.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io