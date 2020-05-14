Milla Jovovich sums it all up Resident Evil in just three minutes

MADRID, 21 Jan. (CulturaOcio) –

The story of Alice Abernathy comes to an end on the 27th of January, with the premiere in cinemas Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. A plot that the millions of fans of the series starring Milla Jovovich will know first-hand. But for those who arrive virgins to this appointment, and do not look prepared for a spree of zombies, which the protagonist has the solution.

Milla Jovovich summarizing, in less than three minutes, the entire franchise Resident Evil for those that have not seen the previous installments or just want to refresh their memories. As simple as that. The actress Ukrainian shells step-by-step, and seasoned with a touch of humor, the story of your character in the middle of this apocalyptic world in which it takes battling more than 15 years.

A review from the beginning with Resident Evil (2002) to the most recent Resident Evil: Vengeance (2012), both directed by filmmaker and currently husband of Jovovich, Paul W. S. Anderson. It all starts with a “I wake up naked without remembering anything, normal“explains Mile. The rest is history until today, when “it is necessary to go back to the beginning to find the end”.

RETURN TO RACCOON CITY

Resident Evil: final Chapter starts immediately after the events that took place in Resident Evil: Vengeance. Alice Abernathy is the only survivor who can save what little is left of the human race in their fight against the undead.

Now you’ll need to return right where the nightmare began, to The Hive in Raccoon City where the Umbrella corp is gathering forces before the final attack against the last survivors of the apocalypse.

The cast of the film is complete with Ali Larter as Claire Redfield Iain Glen in the role of Dr. Alexander Isaacs, Shawn Roberts as Albert Wesker, the actress austaliana Ruby Rose as Abigail, Eoin Macken as Doc, the cuban actor William Levy in the role of Cristian, Fraser James as Michael, and, finally, the model japanese Rola as Cobalt.