Milla Jovovich presents in Mexico’s latest film ‘Resident Evil’

The actress Mila Jovovich, who has given life to Alice Abernathy in the franchise Resident evilsaid that now that concludes the saga of that classic film will leave behind the character based on the heroin that kills zombies and look for projects based on real-life stories.

Said that he preferred to give life to a real person, someone you consider worthy of recognition by facing their personal battles.

“For me the heroines are ordinary people, you do not have to be a superheroine, you can be a mother fighting for her children, a person dealing with adversity and persevering in your goal, that is a hero,” he told Notimex the actress Ukrainian who is in Mexico to promote the tape Resident evil: The final chapter.

Jovovich said that she likes to make movies with stories full of truth, although for more than 13 years has played the main role in this tape of action, based on the famous video game of same title.

“I’ve always been fascinated by true stories, watch real-life heroes is the most interesting thing for me, I would like to make films about them some day,” she added.

The actress stated that, as well as Alice (her character), she would sacrifice and fight to protect their children, the product of the marriage with the franchise director, Paul W S Anderson, for those who could make to set aside any project.

“My children are my greatest reason for life, only for them to leave or would sacrifice any thing in this world”, concluded Jovovich.

Resident evil: The final chapter it portrays a post apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has taken hold of humanity, and Alice must fight to restore order, no matter what that implies, the film will premiere in theatres nationwide on the 27th of January.

The model completed Shock and Awein the past month of October, which tells the story of a group of journalists who were skeptical of the plans of invasion of the then president of the united States, George Bush into Iraq in 2003, justified in that the government of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

The cast of this tape was written by Joey Hartstone and directed by Rob Reiner is integrated by Jessica Biel, Woody Harrelson, and James Marsden, among other actors.

DN