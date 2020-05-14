The sub-genre of film tape based video games has been an experiment in which Hollywood has not yet reached to a formula that is final. There is a unanimous consensus, and negative criticism, but at the level of the collection, it still seems to be something of trial and error. Examples tellers as Mortal Kombat (1995) and Tomb Raider (2001) live side by side with failures such as Doom (2005) and Silent Hill (2006).

Resident Evil looms as a strange case of constancy. Not only is the franchise of this kind with more films to his credit, five, but also to its relative low-cost of production -between all have cost US $ 250 million – makes your fundraising a little less than a billion dollars is still more favorable. The series based on the video game of zombies has managed to stay alive for 15 years. But the story is close to its end.

The January 26 premiere of Resident Evil: the final chapter, who will close the story started in 2002 with a final confrontation between Alice (Milla Jovovich) and her allies against the Umbrella corp, that has destroyed the world with his virus that turns people into zombies and monsters.

“It is definitely the most epic of all the films we have made. The action is crazy and we have the most terrifying creatures that we have shown. But, at the same time, I feel that it has a great script, because we closed really the story. Alice find out who it is, where it comes from, and there’s a twist very interesting, when it reveals everything,” says Jovovich of The Third. Now, with the premiere of this new film, is preparing to say goodbye to the character he immortalized on the big screen, outside of Leeloo in The Fifth Element of Luc Besson.

How has been interpreted to Alice for so many years?

It has been amazing. It’s going to be difficult to get used to not interpret more about this character, because not only has it been fun and an inspiration to me over the past 15 years, but also I met my husband through these films (the director of the tape, Paul W. S. Anderson). I have two beautiful children, then, this saga has made my life more complete than it has ever been. For all it was bittersweet to say goodbye.

How do you feel that has changed the character between the first film and this last story?

I think that has been an evolution beautiful for Alice, because she left the first film without any memory of who he was, then, with each ribbon was building more parts of your identity, almost out of nothing, without background. Is a woman who gave herself, and with each step that gave, grew stronger.

What do you think is the greatest legacy of the franchise Resident Evil?

I feel that making these films was a very different and unique, especially 15 years ago. I think that we have helped the popularity of zombies today, and besides the fact of making a saga of horror and action that had a protagonist a strong woman, I believe it has inspired many people to try different things. Women are making more tapes of action today, and I think it has even helped that outside of Hollywood, many women feel more confident

In the Hollywood of today, to say “the end” does not mean that something will go away forever. Would you be interested in re-interpreting to Alice if he is given the opportunity?

Absolutely, yes! It is a character that I’ve lived too long and I would love to be able to interpret it again in the future. But for the moment, this is the end, and I think that is an unbelievable end. I don’t know what will happen later, but I can say that this version of the franchise as we know it ended.

There have been several attempts to start franchises in film based on video games, but none have come even close to having six films. Why do you think that this saga yes got it?

I like to think that the longevity of this franchise is because it was a film made by fans for fans. All of us who work in the first Resident Evil we were followers of the video game and we had a lot of respect for the material. I believe that today, a lot of people in the industry look at a video game or a cartoon and think: “Oh, this is easy, I will make a lot of money”. Because, of course, have a preliminary hearing. But if you don’t respect the material and do not have a real affection for it, the fans are going to give an account. Notice when they do a movie they love their job and are proud of it, instead of just wanting to win money.

You yourself said that when he began the saga, there were not many women in the franchise of action. Do you think that has changed?

I think that goes beyond Hollywood. Women in general are taking up more leadership positions in their jobs. And today they are doing more action movies with women. Obviously you have to make a lot of progress yet, but it is a world that is more open to this reality than what it was when we started.

Are you aware that this year marks 20 years since The Fifth Element? What was that film to your career?

Wow, yes! It was definitely a milestone in my life. Not only meant a lot as an actress, because I learned a lot playing Leeloo, but also in my life in general, because I don’t think Resident Evil would have existed without The Fifth Element. When I made that movie, for me set the tone for my career, because I realized that I loved the tapes of action, that I loved the martial arts and the work stunts. I wanted more of that. Then when given the opportunity to make Resident Evil years later, I really wanted to do it, because I wanted to find another project that I highlight as action heroine.