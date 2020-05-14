Milla Jovovich beyond ‘Resident Evil’

Actress Milla Jovovich meets 40 years. Attained global fame with ‘The fifth element’ (1997), although by then he had already been almost ten years in the world of interpretation. But it would be your role of Alice in ‘Resident Evil’ (2002) which catapult him definitely to stardom. Currently, the actress is currently filming the sixth and final installment of the saga.

However, before, during and after ‘Resident Evil’ race Jovovich has been progressing from very different angles, and grow between very diverse genres. His filmography has more than 35 titles, many of them in that figure as the protagonist. In addition, Jovovich is not only film actress: besides appearing in commercials, series, and tv is a model, designer, singer, and producer.

7 movies starred by Milla Jovovich that you probably don’t know

1 ‘Kuffs, poli by chance’

Second movie of Jovovich and first comedy. Released in 1991, in ‘Kuffs, poli by chance’ actress shares the limelight with Christian Slater, by then already an actor of high reputation. 2 ‘Forgiveness’

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, ‘The forgiveness’ (2000) is a rarity both in the career of the beautiful interpreter as in the british documentary filmmaker, because it is the only western that they both have in their possession. This time, Jovovich sharing the limelight with Wes Bentley and Nastassja Kinski. 3 ‘My ex, my girlfriend and I’

The same year the premiere of the hit ‘Resident Evil’ (2002), Jovovich protagonizaba also this romantic comedy. In ‘My ex, my girlfriend and I’ the actress plays Nadine, a girl, candid and sympathetic, that will be involved in a love triangle. 4 ‘Dummy’

Another oddity in the filmography of the actress, this time for being one of the few independent productions in which he has participated. Released in 2003, ‘Dummy’ starring Adrien Brody. 5 ‘Calibre 45’

Released in 2006, ‘Calibre 45’ is an erotic thriller of classification R. Jovovich plays Kat, a girl with a seductive and ambitious who want more of what your boyfriend can offer you. To obtain it, will not hesitate to risk their own necks. 6 ‘Bringing Up Bobby’

‘Bringing Up Bobby’ is a dramedy released in 2011, written, directed, and produced by the also actress and model Famke Janssen. Jovovich plays Olive, a mother who tries to alienate their child from the bad life that until then have been carried as swindlers. 7 ‘Problems with luck’

And to finish, another romantic comedy. ‘Problems with luck’ is one of the four films in which he participated Jovovich in 2011, between episodes 3 and 4 of ‘Resident Evil’. The actress returns to put on the skin of an attractive and seductive girl, in this occasion about to get married. It could be said that it is the typical comedy of errors american, a more of the bunch, if it’s not because we talk about a production absolutely Russian.

Ancestry Russian and serbia, was born in the Ukraine but moved to USA with her parents as a child, and soon became a citizen of the us. Kicked off his career doing commercials for Revlon, signing to follow immediately other not less prestigious, such as Dior, Versace and L’oreal. In 1988 made the leap to the big screen with ‘Crossroads of passions’.

Action, smiles, tears… and more!

Although most remember it sweaty, with a face of bad milk and always seductive (it is true that on the whole has done action films), the actress has participated in comedies (‘Zoolander’), dramas teenagers (‘Moved 76’), biopics (‘Joan of Arc’ and ‘Chaplin’), films of terror (‘The fourth phase’) and even a documentary (‘Blood Into Wine’). We have quoted a few titles, but we we have left some of the more rare (or unknown) to presentártelos with more detail. There you go.