Michelle Obama shares the playlist with the coaching on Spotify

Like the music you listen to while you eat can help you stick to a healthier diet or, on the contrary, to ruin your purposes healthy, the playlist that accompanies you in a training session can also enhance their benefits and, above all, your motivation. Michelle Obama, who has confessed that at times you don’t want to go to the gym but always feel happy after, has decided to inspire their millions of followers to take care of yourself and stay firm in your purposes of fitness. To do this, he has shared the songs that always give you “an extra boost to overcome the workouts more difficult”, a playlist that includes from Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez to Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Calvin Harris.











“This is the time when the goals and New Year’s resolutions are a little more difficult to meet,” begins Michelle Obama publication, making reference to a fact that the surveys confirm: the third Monday of January, called Blue Mondaythe great majority has already abandoned their good intentions. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my #WorkoutPlaylist 2020 with all of you. These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to overcome my workouts more difficult“. Among the 36 subjects chosen by the former first lady of the united States, which today is more in shape than ever, there are all kinds of musical genres: pop, electronic music, rap, R&B… Songs, that are very dynamic, according to studies, can increase your performance by up to 15%, especially when you do cardiovascular exercises as running.







To end the session, Michelle indicates some songs more calm, with the cool down and stretch. And throws a question to his followers: “What’s on your playlist?”. And it is that, despite the fact that some rhythms and musical genres (e.g. pop and rock) are most recommended to do exercise, what is really important is that the music you listen to while you train, as you like. It is voiced by other research, such as one conducted by the University of Maryland that found that the blood supply increases to 28% when listening to your favorite music.



