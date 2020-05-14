Marie Claire | 10 things you need to know about the documentary of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama knew, beyond her husband, who was president of the united States, be transformed into a reference policy all over the world.

And so he capitalized on Netflix to reflect in a documentary about the tour that followed to present his memoirs calls “My story”.

“Becoming features stories about the amazing people that I met after the launch of my memoir”wrote the former first lady in her official Twitter account and added: “During these difficult times I hope you find some inspiration and joy in this film”.

“My memories” was introduced in 2018 in the united States and then in 34 cities around the world. Throughout the tour, Michelle Obama she was accompanied by Nadia Hallgren, director of the documentary.

10 curiosities of Becoming

The book, My memoirs on which it is based, the documentary sold over 10 million copies.

The protagonist of the documentary is a lawyer.

Michelle Obama revealed that while he was studying at the University of Princeton, his roommate moved out because her mother did not like that she was black.

The daughters of the former us president made his bed and ordered his room while living in the White House.

The father of Michelle died of esclorisis multiple.

The former first lady further clarified that for her fashion is a tool.

The filming lasted for two years.

The documentary was recorded in secret.

Michelle Obama has a 56-year-old.

The daughters of Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama were

Their daughter Malia and Sasha, were conceived by in vitro fertilization.

