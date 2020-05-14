Look at the evidence that Camila and Shawn Mendes were destined to be together

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the couples most beautiful we have ever seen, his love is poured out by the networks and the TV screens… they Are fantastic!

May 14, 2020 · 07:14 hs

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the couples most beautiful we have ever seen, his love is poured out by the networks and the TV screens… they Are fantastic!

Since they are together, formally speaking of course, almost a year ago, we have fallen in love with their occurrences and naturalness.

Every time we see them together, it seems like the world stops, and there’s nobody around, because there are embarrassed to show their love and determination to be together as a couple.

But we had never stopped to think, before to decide to be together, they had “evidence” that they were meant for each other.

>

The string of news MTV Latin america, has released a short video on his official account on Instagram, where he makes a summary of the before, during and after the world knew Shawnmiladefinitely one of the couples of the moment. I love you guys!!!